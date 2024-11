Brockton's AJ Dybantsa -- the No. 1 high school basketball recruit -- on his homecoming Wednesday ni AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country and presumptive top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He's coming home Wednesday night with Utah Prep to take on Virginia’s Highland School at Emmanuel College and spoke to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about his career, college visits, and what it will be like to play in front of his hometown fans.