A veteran Brewster police officer is on administrative leave, after facing disturbing felony charges involving inappropriate videos of naked young girls. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Brewster police officer facing felony charges for Snapchat videos A veteran Brewster police officer is on administrative leave, after facing disturbing felony charges involving inappropriate videos of naked young girls. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On