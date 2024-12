Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been arrested on federal public corruption charges. WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli reports.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson charged in alleged kickback scheme Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been arrested on federal public corruption charges. WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On