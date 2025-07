AJ Dybantsa on throwing out first pitch at Fenway Park, winning a third gold medal AJ Dybantsa, a Brockton native and projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was back in town Thursday to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche caught up with the 18-year-old to chat about being at Fenway, winning another gold medal this summer, and his future at BYU and in the NBA.