9-year-old selected to sing national anthem before New England Revolution fans in July WBZ-TV weekend morning anchor Tiffany Chan was a guest judge for the New England Revolution's annual National Anthem Auditions at Patriot Place! Fifteen finalists sang their hearts out — and the tiniest singer stole the show. Nine-year-old Mirabel Pan Weston was chosen to sing on July 25 when the Revs face Montreal at Gillette Stadium.