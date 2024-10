100 Club asking business community to aid non-profit in its mission to help first responders Peter Smyth, President of the 100 Club of Massachusetts asking the business community to aid the non-profit in its mission to help the families of first responders. Specifically families that have lost someone in the line of duty. The organization has given more than 20 million dollars to more than 1,700 families over the years. https://100clubmass.org/