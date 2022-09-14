Zdeno Chara pays a visit to Bruins captains' practice

BOSTON -- Bruins veterans and captains have been hitting the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton this week. On Tuesday, they had a special visitor.

That visitor was pretty hard to miss, too, considering it was Zdeno Chara. The former Bruins captain was spotted leaving the Bruins' practice facilities on Tuesday, though it should be noted the 45-year-old did not touch the ice during his visit.

Chara was just popping in to say hello to his old buddies, but his appearance will certainly spark speculation that he may be considering a reunion with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (both of whom returned to the team over the offseason) for one last kick at the can.

"I want to be low-key," Chara told The Boston Globe, as posted on their Instagram account with a picture of a smiling Chara leaving Warrior on Tuesday. As always, Chara looks ready to play some hockey.

The post also notes that Chara has not yet made a decision on playing next season, but adds that he is perhaps considering Boston for his final NHL season.

Despite playing the last two seasons with other teams -- with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21 and the New York Islanders in 2021-22 -- Chara's family has remained in Boston. So Tuesday's visit could just be Chara visiting with his old pals and former teammates. The Globe's Matt Porter also reported that no deal between Chara and the Bruins is currently in the works.

Zdeno Chara stopped by Warrior Ice Arena today, but I'm told he was just seeing old friends and there's no Bruins deal in the works. — matt porter (@mattyports) September 13, 2022

But with the Bruins in reunion mode after bringing back Bergeron (37) and Krejci (36), we'll see if the team also wants to bring back their longtime captain for one more run.