Zay Flowers making pre-draft visit with Patriots this week

BOSTON -- We don't know what the Patriots will do in the upcoming draft, because nobody knows what the Patriots will do in the upcoming draft. The Patriots likely don't have their exact plan set in stone just yet.

But we do know that the Patriots are at least doing all of their homework on the top receivers in the draft class.

The team will be hosting Boston College receiver Zay Flowers on Wednesday for a pre-draft visit, according to Adam Schefter.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers — who is scheduled to visit the Patriots on Wednesday — has accepted an invitation to and will attend the upcoming NFL draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2023

The Patriots also had a meeting scheduled with Jordan Addison this week.

USC WR Jordan Addison's visit with the #Patriots is tomorrow, per source.



Addison is the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and a projected first-round pick. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 3, 2023

And Bill Belichick was on hand in person last week for TCU's pro day, meeting informally with Quentin Johnston.

Among the top wide receiver prospects, the only one who has not reportedly met with the Patriots has been Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was in attendance at Fenway Park on Monday night to watch his brother play for the Pirates.

Of course, the Patriots have several needs. And again, it's impossible to predict what they'll do with the 14th overall pick in the first round. They could move up, or move down, or use the pick on a well-known blue chip prospect, or use it on an unknown guard from Chattanooga. They are difficult to predict.

But again, for the time being, the Patriots are very clearly doing their due diligence on the top receivers in this year's draft class.