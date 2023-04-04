Jaxon Smith-Njigba loves Boston: "Maybe I'm here in a few months"

BOSTON -- The athleticism within the Smith-Njigba family is rather impressive.

Older brother Canaan Smith-Njigba is an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he recorded his first (and second) RBIs at the major league level on Monday night at Fenway Park. Younger brother Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on hand to witness the moment, as he found some free time to watch Canaan while waiting for the NFL Draft to be held later this month.

Jaxon is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft, after he had a tremendous sophomore season in 2021 before injuries prevented him from playing much at all in 2022. And with that draft at the forefront of every local sports fan's mind these days, NESN's Jahmai Webster had to ask Jaxon about the possibility of playing for the Patriots in a live interview during Monday's game.

"Oh most definitely. I've loved it here so far," Jaxon Smith-Njigba said when asked if he's thought about playing in New England. "Y'all have treated me with just great respect and showing me a good time. So, you know, we'll see, maybe I'm here in a few months."

"We'll see. Maybe I'm here in a few months." @WebsterOnTV did some recruiting for the Patriots when he spoke to Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Monday night. pic.twitter.com/8UXrZqzr74 — NESN (@NESN) April 4, 2023

The wide receiver -- who caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 -- said he's in the midst of making visits to teams as he prepares for the draft on April 27. That he was able to fit in a trip to see his brother play at historic Fenway Park was a benefit he really appreciated.

"I love it. It's been special," he said in that interview. "Got great history here, and I'm also excited I'm sitting in this seat right now, enjoying this game."

Looks like Jaxon Smith-Njigba is at Fenway tonight to watch his brother, Canaan, who is on the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/AxvG0GyjRj — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 3, 2023

Canaan Smith-Njigba delivered a two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the first inning, plating the fourth and fifth Pirates runs of the opening frame. Jaxon, who's three years younger, said that Canaan has always been his role model.

"Oh, man. He's always been a big role model for me. So for him to live out his dreams, like you said, it's just a great example of how hard work pays off," Jaxon told Webster. "I know behind the scenes that he put in a lot of work. So it's just a blessing for me to be here and witness that and for us to be going on a path that we thought we were set to be on."

That path has yet to be laid. But if it does lead to New England, it looks like a place that Jaxon would be happy to land.