Quentin Johnston: It would be a "blessing" to play for Patriots, Bill Belichick

BOSTON -- Quentin Johnston is one of the top receivers available in this year's draft, and unquestionably the best prospect in terms of being a prototypical No. 1 receiver. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the big-bodied Johnston's game looks like it should transfer from TCU to the NFL.

Johnston worked out for NFL coaches and scouts at TCU's pro day on Thursday, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was on hand to watch.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston, meet New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick. Just a chill, Pro Day hang. pic.twitter.com/Lr6OkPzGXd — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) March 30, 2023

Johnston was asked about meeting Belichick and his staff by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, and the 21-year-old said it was a positive conversation.

"I mean it just went smooth. We had a good conversation," Johnston said. "I felt pretty confident going out of that meeting."

Johnston, who was born in September of 2001, was asked what it would mean to play for a coach like Belichick.

"Oh yeah for sure, it would mean a lot. Obviously nothing short of a blessing. They -- like you said -- have been winning games and championships since before I could walk," Johnston answered. "And like you said, one head coach, he has a great idea of what he's doing. So just to be under him and the rest of his coaching staff would be amazing to me."

Last year at TCU, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. In eight games in 2021, he caught 33 passes for 634 yards and six touchdowns. In his three-year collegiate career, he caught 115 passes for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnston may be available when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 14 overall. And though they were burned by their only other first-round selection of a wide receiver at N'Keal Harry, Belichick won't hesitate to make the move if he believes Johnston is what his team needs the most.