Country star Zach Bryan just bought an old church in Massachusetts. Here's why.

Country music star Zach Bryan is buying an old church in Lowell to honor the legacy of famous American novelist and Massachusetts native Jack Kerouac.

The Grammy-winner has bought the historic former Saint Jean Baptiste Church. The building was announced years ago as the home of the future "Jack Kerouac Center," but funding issues have delayed the project.

Bryan's purchase ensures that the former church, which was the site of Kerouac's funeral mass in 1969, will be transformed into a "vibrant cultural hub," Kerouac's estate said. Once complete, the 20,439 square-foot space will host exhibits, live music, public readings and other community events.

The country singer reached out last October about buying the church, Kerouac's estate said.

Jack Kerouac Center in Lowell

"The Jack Kerouac Center will stand as a lasting symbol of inspiration, forever linking Jack and Zach," Jim Sampras, the literary executor of the estate, said in a statement. "[Bryan's Investment] is a significant addition to the cultural fabric of Lowell and beyond, drawing visitors from all over the world."

Bryan has said his 2022 single "Burn, Burn, Burn" was inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel "On The Road." Kerouac, who was born in Lowell in 1922, was one of the defining authors of the "Beat Generation."

The estate said more details will be announced in the coming months, but right now the work is focused on bringing the building up to code so it can start hosting live music and other events.

An annual festival in Lowell celebrating Kerouac is scheduled this fall from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.