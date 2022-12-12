Zac Brown Band coming to Fenway Park next summer for a 14th time

New outdoor concert venue to open at Suffolk Downs

BOSTON - It's not summer if Zac Brown Band isn't performing at Fenway Park.

The "Chicken Fried" singers will play their 14th concert at the ballpark on August 19, 2023. They currently have the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway with 13.

They'll be joined by special guest King Calaway at the show. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Zac Brown Band – From the Fire Tour 2023 with King Calaway on 8/19!



Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 16 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/62FFaSIUMY — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) December 12, 2022

After Fenway, Zac Brown Band has two concerts planned at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on September 2 and September 3.