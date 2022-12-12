Watch CBS News
Zac Brown Band coming to Fenway Park next summer for a 14th time

BOSTON - It's not summer if Zac Brown Band isn't performing at Fenway Park.

The "Chicken Fried" singers will play their 14th concert at the ballpark on August 19, 2023. They currently have the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway with 13. 

They'll be joined by special guest King Calaway at the show. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

After Fenway, Zac Brown Band has two concerts planned at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on September 2 and September 3.

