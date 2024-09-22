Entire stock of candy and snacks stolen during break-in at Massachusetts youth football concession stand

Concession stand for youth football robbed of hundreds of dollars in snacks in Kingston

Concession stand for youth football robbed of hundreds of dollars in snacks in Kingston

Concession stand for youth football robbed of hundreds of dollars in snacks in Kingston

KINGSTON - A concession stand for a youth football league in Massachusetts was broken into and hundreds of dollars worth of food was stolen, just a few weeks into football season.

It happened at the Opachinski Complex on Pottle Street in Kingston, where Silver Lake Youth Football has its concession stand.

Kingston police investigate break-in

Jackie Arena, the manager of concessions, said someone smashed the building's glass windows and their entire stock of candy and snacks were stolen, along with homemade salads and some of their drinks.

In total, the Kingston Police Department said about $600 worth of merchandise was stolen sometimes between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The stand is currently relying on donations to help feed players during and after football practice. Arena said the community is shocked and disturbed by the theft.

"I feel completely violated because this is kind of where we've been hanging out for the past couple of weeks, just making food and hearing everybody say everything's great and it's just been good up until yesterday," said Arena.

Donations pour in for Silver Lake Youth Football

Silver Lake Youth Football is a nonprofit that provides a football program for more than 200 kids from Kingston, Plympton and Halifax. Arena said since break-in, donations have been pouring in from small businesses and other local teams.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

"It is unfortunate that someone would choose to victimize a concession stand which is often run by donations and volunteerism, and is dedicated to the enjoyment of the community during sporting events," Kingston police said. "The police department will be increasing patrols of the area and urges the public to contact us if they observed anything suspicious in the area that evening or if they learn of anyone who may have been involved in this event."