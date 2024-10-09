More women under 40 are being diagnosed with breast cancer. Here are the possible reasons why

Why more and more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer

BOSTON - More and more women under 40 are being diagnosed with breast cancer and a Boston doctor is sharing the possible reasons why this number keeps going up.

More young breast cancer patients

Hallie Goldstein has a history of cysts, so when she noticed a breast lump while showering, she didn't think much of it.

"I'll get it checked out but I wasn't super worried about it," said Goldstein.

Within a few weeks, she was diagnosed with Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, an invasive form of breast cancer. She was only 29 years old.

"I think I was more in shock than anything," said Goldstein.

Approximately 11% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are under the age of 40. And according to a recent report from the American Cancer Society, that number keeps going up.

"We are seeing in the under 50 population a rise that's more steep than those in the above 50 population," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, the CEO of the American Cancer Society.

Steps for women to take

"We think some of the increase in the risk of developing breast cancer for young women is attributable to reproductive patterns," said Dr. Anne Partridge, a breast oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. "Women are waiting to have their first child till later and later."

Other potential causes include less physical activity, weight gain and environmental factors.

"So what I recommend for younger women is to know their own breasts and bring to medical attention any concerning signs or symptoms and changes and to know their own family history," said Partridge. She also recommends women start getting mammograms by at least age 40.

As for Hallie's diagnosis, Partridge said she's optimistic about her outlook.

"I'm very optimistic about Hallie and her treatment plan," said Partridge. "And in the fact, the vast majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer, including young women with breast cancer, will live through and beyond their breast cancer and do well."

"My plans for life were just completely haunted almost, so that can be frustrating. But I'm very grateful," said Goldstein.