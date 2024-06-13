New poll finds younger employees are struggling at work

BOSTON -- Recent studies have shown that younger workers are more likely to feel lonely and underappreciated compared to their older colleagues.

A survey of more than 2,000 working adults conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) found that nearly half of workers aged 18 to 25 said that people who are not close in age do not see value in their ideas, and that they feel self-conscious about their age at work.

They were also more likely to feel lonely, tense, or stressed out during their workday compared to older workers. Researchers say because more people are retiring later in life, the age demographics are changing in the workplace and younger workers seem to be having the hardest time adjusting.

The APA calls on employers to invest in strategies to support worker well-being and mental health in these evolving professional landscapes.