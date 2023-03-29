Watch CBS News
2 charged with trying to steal $109,000 from Yarmouth woman in computer virus scam

YARMOUTH – Two men from New Jersey are accused of trying to steal $109,000 from an elderly Yarmouth woman in a computer virus scam.

Yarmouth police said it started last Friday when the 78-year-old woman called a tech support number about a problem with her computer.

Nikit Yadav and Raj Patel. Yarmouth Police

Investigators said 22-year-old Nikit Yadav and 21-year-old Raj Vipul Patel of Parsippany, New Jersey demanded money from her to remove "unwanted items from her computer."

When the two men went to her house Monday evening to collect the money, they were arrested, police said.

The men are charged with conspiracy and larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses

First published on March 29, 2023 / 11:00 AM

