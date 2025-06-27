Yankees announce "Seinfeld Night" with George Constanza bobblehead giveaway for August game against Red Sox

The New York Yankees are once again hosting a "Seinfeld"-themed night this summer, with a new George Constanza bobblehead giveaway planned for fans at the game.

"Seinfeld Night" is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:15 p.m., when the Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. The team says the first 18,000 fans at the game will get a bobblehead that shows Jason Alexander's character sleeping under his desk.

Costanza's quote about his beloved naps is etched on the desk.

"I love a good nap," it reads. "Sometimes it's the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning."

Join us at @yankeestadium on Thursday, August 21 for Seinfeld Night! 1st 18,000 guests will receive a George Costanza Bobblehead 🎟️👉https://t.co/9qKKKUfDRJ pic.twitter.com/68dJDkvLZN — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 26, 2025

Constanza works for the Yankees for several seasons on the long-running sitcom as assistant to the traveling secretary. In a season eight episode called "The Nap," Costanza has a carpenter remodel his desk so he can sleep underneath it without being seen.

But when a fictional version of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner stakes out his office, Costanza has his friend Jerry Seinfeld call in a bomb threat in hopes of getting his boss to leave. His scheme backfires, however, when the "bomber" demands that the Yankees host a "fitted hat day" giveaway and Constanza is put in charge of figuring out the hat sizes for thousands of fans.

The Yankees also had a "Seinfeld Night" last July, with bobbleheads depicting the time Constanza gave batting tips to Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams.

Click here to buy tickets to this year's "Seinfeld Night" game.