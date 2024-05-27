2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-93 in Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend

METHUEN - Two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-93 south in Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Monday morning in Methuen. Massachusetts State Police said a 2020 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 53-year-old Quincy resident, was traveling in the wrong direction.

Wrong-way driver hit two cars

The RAV4 hit a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on, killing the 21-year-old driver of that car who was also from Quincy. It then hit a third car, but the driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

The RAV4 driver was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The crash forced all three lanes of 93 South to close for about three hours while police investigated. Neither the name of the wrong-way driver or the 21-year-old who was killed have been released.

Police said the crash is still being investigated.

Wrong-way crashes in Massachusetts

Wrong-way crashes result in 400 to 500 deaths every year across the United States.

In 2022, MassDOT began testing wrong-way driver detection systems on Massachusetts highways as part of a $2.6 million pilot program on 16 ramps in the state. There have been more than 9,000 wrong-way crashes in Massachusetts since 2010, according to AAA northeast.