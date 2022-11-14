Watch CBS News
MassDOT testing wrong-way driver detection systems

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will have several temporary road closures in place this week as they begin testing wrong-way driver detection systems.

MassDOT said drivers can expect "short duration, intermittent lane and ramp closures" on five roads every night through Friday morning.

The restrictions will be in place in the following locations:

  • Bernardston: I-91 northbound and southbound, exit 50 at Route 10
  • Burlington: I-95 northbound and southbound, exit 50B at Middlesex Turnpike
  • Danvers: Route 128 northbound and southbound, exit 43 at Route 62
  • Plymouth: Route 3 northbound and southbound, exit 13 at Long Pond Road
  • Webster: I-395 northbound and southbound, exit 1 at Route 193

Closures began Sunday and will be in place from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. each night this week.

MassDOT said the work is part of a $2.6 million pilot program that will include wrong-way detection systems on 16 ramps around Massachusetts. The project is expected to be finished in the spring.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

