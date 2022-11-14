MassDOT testing wrong-way driver detection systems

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will have several temporary road closures in place this week as they begin testing wrong-way driver detection systems.

MassDOT said drivers can expect "short duration, intermittent lane and ramp closures" on five roads every night through Friday morning.

The restrictions will be in place in the following locations:

Bernardston: I-91 northbound and southbound, exit 50 at Route 10

Burlington: I-95 northbound and southbound, exit 50B at Middlesex Turnpike

Danvers: Route 128 northbound and southbound, exit 43 at Route 62

Plymouth: Route 3 northbound and southbound, exit 13 at Long Pond Road

Webster: I-395 northbound and southbound, exit 1 at Route 193

Closures began Sunday and will be in place from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. each night this week.

MassDOT said the work is part of a $2.6 million pilot program that will include wrong-way detection systems on 16 ramps around Massachusetts. The project is expected to be finished in the spring.