2 dogs killed by coyotes recently in Massachusetts town, police chief warns

Coyotes have killed "at least" two dogs in Wrentham, Massachusetts in the past week, police said Thursday in a warning to pet owners.

Police Chief Bill McGrath said both dogs were let out in their yards alone at night or in the early morning. One was killed on Thurston Street near the Foxboro line and another by Creek Street.

"Please take precautions when letting your dogs out," McGrath wrote in a Facebook post. "Take them out on a leash or, at least, be out there with them."

Wrentham Animal Control said it was told that a coyote entered a yard on Thurston Street and "grabbed a medium-sized dog." Authorities said the dog in the Creek Street incident was initially reported missing and then found with injuries that were likely inflicted by a coyote.

"At this time, there is no immediate threat to public safety," animal control said. "However, we strongly encourage residents to take precautions, particularly during early morning and evening hours."

Pet owners are urged not to leave their dogs unattended, even if their yards are fenced-in.

"Supervising pets and remaining aware of wildlife activity can help prevent incidents like these from occurring," animal control said.

Wrentham is about 30 miles southwest of Boston.

According to MassWildlife, coyotes are found in nearly every city and town in Massachusetts. A study from the University of New Hampshire last year suggested that hunting coyotes may actually increase their population.

A nighttime attack on an unsupervised pet is considered normal behavior, according to the agency.

"Coyotes can view cats and small dogs as potential food sources and large dogs as competition," MassWildlife says. "It's your presence next to your pet that prevents an attack."