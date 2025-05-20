Coyotes attack dog in Brookline. Police warn neighbors to be on alert.

Brookline police are sending out a warning after they said coyotes attacked a dog Monday night. Investigators said brazen behavior from coyotes is being spotted more and more around Brookline.

Police said the two coyotes emerged from a wooded area and attacked a dog last night in the Sargent Beechwood area while it was on a walk.

The attack left neighbors like the Guzmans keeping their small dogs on tighter leashes.

Neighbors concerned

"It's really a concern since they're getting on people's property you really have to keep an eye out," said neighbor Gabby Guzman. "It's definitely concerning that now that they're more used to humans being around that you don't know what else can happen."

Neighbors said they've been seeing coyotes for years, but now they don't seem to be afraid of humans.

Surveillance video from last November shows a scary encounter where a coyote is seen chasing a woman into her home.

Another Ring doorbell camera video shows a coyote prancing right by a family's front door not too long ago.

While coyote sightings are common in the neighborhood by the Brookline Conservation Land Trust, their bold behavior is concerning.

"I know we have neighbors with really small children and it's just as a concern for the small children as it is for the small dogs," said Sebastian Guzman. "We do share a space with them, so I think an important part is pet owners being responsible for your pets."

MassWildlife officials say coyote denning and pup-rearing seasons typically run in April and May, where they are protective of their dens and may be more aggressive toward dogs.

What to do during a coyote encounter

For neighbors that means being more alert.

Police say if you have a surprise encounter with a coyote, remember to stay calm, stand tall, and make yourself heard and don't hesitate to call the police if you feel you are in danger.