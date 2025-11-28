Black Friday at the Wrentham Outlets is about shopping and mind-numbing traffic

Black Friday shopping has been a tradition for years in Massachusetts, especially at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. That tradition has also been a headache for people who live in the area.

The outlets didn't open until 6 a.m. Friday, but traffic was lined up along Route 1A and Route 495 southbound for miles before sunrise with shoppers waiting to hit the stores and hunt for deals.

Around 9 a.m. Massachusetts State Police had to shut down all lanes on 495 south because four cars had crashed.

"There were minor injuries reported. Local EMS treated three adults," State Police spokesman Sgt. Gregory Jones told WBZ-TV.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Route 495 south in Wrentham, Mass. Friday. CBS Boston

The long, slow crawl to the outlets every Black Friday can be such a problem Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath has to issue a warning on social media each year.

"Don't forget, it's Black Friday! Today is about Christmas shopping sales and TRAFFIC! Festive decor, cheerful music and TRAFFIC! Did I mention TRAFFIC?? Well, it's already busy here, the TRAFFIC is heavy at the moment, yet still moving. Shoppers, for the most part, never seem to mind waiting in the TRAFFIC. Part of the experience they tell us," he wrote in this year's alert.

"We've barricaded the usual neighborhoods to all but local TRAFFIC and posted police to enforce the closures."

The outlets are open until 9 p.m. Friday. They'll open again at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The full parking lot at the Wrentham Outlets with traffic jammed on nearby Route 495 on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. CBS Boston

Wrentham, Massachusetts is 31 miles southwest of Boston and 23 miles north of Providence, Rhode Island.

To check the traffic in the area before you leave home, click here.