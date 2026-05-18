Hundreds attend funeral for Massachusetts World War II veteran with no known family, "He deserved this kind of send off"

An incredible outpouring of love and respect as hundreds of strangers filled St. Joseph the Worker Church in Hanson to bid farewell to World War II U.S. Navy veteran John Bernard Arnold III.

A veteran group put out the call for the public to attend the funeral to help honor Arnold, an East Bridgewater man who had no known family.

"When the veterans service officer from Hanson put out the call that he had outlived everyone, he didn't even imagine this level of support. It's just fantastic," said Dr. Andrea Gayle-Bennett, the deputy secretary for the Executive Office of Veteran Services.

World War II U.S. Navy veteran John Benard Arnold III celebrates a birthday. CBS Boston

The 98-year-old of East Bridgewater passed away earlier this month. His mom died when he was six years old, and his father passed away when Arnold was in his twenties. Arnold never married and had no children.

State and local police alongside fire departments, EMT, state officials, veterans, and residents from all over took up the call, gathering at the memorial where there was no eulogy. Arnold had actually planned his own funeral over ten years ago, ensuring that there were a few brief remarks and that everyone knew he was a man of deep faith and loved his country.

While Arnold had no remaining blood family, he spent much of his later years at the Garrison Veterans Home, which soon became his new family

"He walked into the room and he lit up the room. No matter what you are going through, he always knew how to bring a smile, make you laugh," said Hailey Munroe, who looked after Arnold at the Garrison Veterans Home.

She explained that Arnold made her feel empowered to work and that he was a sweet soul.

She said he loved classical music, chocolate cake, and making people laugh.

"He would've been overjoyed with everybody here," one Garrison employee explained.

"He was a very giving, appreciative, respectful, just all over a very great man," said Alyssa Murphy, who also worked at the Garrison Home.

His casket was taken to the Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton, where people stood at attention to give the veteran the goodbye he deserved.

"He deserves this kind of sendoff," said one funeral attendee.

"What better way to honor his service, honor his life and honor his legacy than to show up and give him his final salute," Dr. Andrea Gayle-Bennet said.

"This is beautiful. He would've loved this," Munroe explained.