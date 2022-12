REVERE - Soccer fans celebrated in the streets of Revere after Morocco beat Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Route 1A in Revere in the area of Wonderland Marketplace (151 VFW Parkway) is closed to traffic due to a large crowd in the roadway. Please seek an alternate route until normal traffic patterns are restored. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 6, 2022

Dozens of people gathered on Route 1-A to celebrate, forcing state police to shut down the area to traffic.

This is the first time Morocco will advance to the quarter-finals. The streets were closed for about an hour.