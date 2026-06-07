Cancer survivor from Massachusetts to serve as flag bearer during World Cup in Foxboro

A Massachusetts boy is about to take center stage as the FIFA World Cup comes to Foxboro.

Graham Phillips, who is a cancer survivor, will get a front row look at some of the best soccer players in the world as he will be one of the flag bearers before kickoff at Gillette Stadium, which has been rebranded Boston Stadium during the tournament.

The 13-year-old is a seventh grader at Learner Prep School in Newton. He will be representing Boston Children's Hospital as a former patient and cancer survivor during pre-match festivities on June 13 when Haiti and Scotland play.

"I think I am going to be in the middle of the field," he said.

It was just three years ago when Graham, who was 10 at the time, was diagnosed with cancer.

"It was terrifying. It was non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. A very aggressive malignancy and we caught it early," his dad, Jonathan Phillips said.

Graham Phillips of Newton will serve as flag bearer before a World Cup match June 13 at Gillette Stadium, which will be known as Boston Stadium for the tournament. CBS Boston

But through his cancer treatment, Graham remained positive and shining light to those around him.

"It felt the best because they have all these nurses that were very nice and cared for me a lot," he said.

Just recently the family was informed by Boston Children's Hospital that Graham had been selected as a flag bearer through the Children's Miracle Network.

"Thank you for letting me do this and it's going to be fun," Graham said, when asked for the people who made it happen.

Graham is now cancer-free and excited to be part of the World Cup. He has an important message for other kids facing a similar battle.

"That it can be defeated, and the doctors and nurses try super hard to let that happen," he said.

"He taught me that you can be positive through some of the worst things that are happening and to focus on what is positive," Jonathan Phillips added.