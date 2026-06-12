World Cup Fan Festival opens in Boston as Scotland supporters make their presence known

Boston's World Cup FIFA Fan Festival is official open and the Scottish fans are bringing their motto "No Scotland, no party," to City Hall Plaza. The festival was awash with Scots, but the Canadian fans made their presence known as Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina was the first game on the giant screen.

"This is my adopted country, and I love it," said Tommy McCready, a Scottish man who lives in Canada and has split fandom. "They look at me strange. I go, 'Go Canada!' then, 'Go Scotland!' and they look confused."

The fan festival opened as a cascade of red, white, and blue, just not for the United States. It was the blend of Scotland and Canadian jerseys.

"All of a sudden, it was like a spaceship came and dropped off 50,000 people from Scotland," said Mike O'Brien, a Bostonian. "It's like they overnighted Scotland flags to all of these bars. They are like, 'Hey, go on Amazon and get Scottish flags, put it up."

Making new fans

At the Dubliner, they are creating honorary Scots by throwing strangers jerseys and celebrating as they put them on.

"They are all wearing shirts and kits, and it's just awesome to see," O'Brien said.

It's like just being here is the same as winning the trophy.

"We stole it from England," said Billy Maxon, a Scotland fan holding a replica World Cup trophy, "They are not going to win it anymore. Anyone wins it, but not England. We've got the cup!"

For those who made it into the festival, the music was electric, and some souvenirs are free, but just don't forget the sunblock in the 90-degree heat.

"I put it on with a paint roller," said Drew McMaster who came to Boston from Scotland. "Everyone has been brilliant. It's just been way too long [for Scotland] to get to the World Cup. Just glad to be here."

It's been a warm entry to Boston for Scotland fans, but they are finding ways to show their love for the city and its teams.

"The champions of Scotland are the Glasgow Celtics, so that's the different here,"" says Bryan Bleasdeale wearing a Boston Celtics jersey and a kilt, "The Glasgow Celtics are the champions, but unfortunately Boston didn't make it this year."

"FIFA needs to rethink what they are doing"

At a 5,000 person cap, some fans have been trying to get in, but they can't. WBZ-TV heard from numerous fans who thought the festival would be more packed with people.

"I think FIFA needs to rethink what they are doing," said Stevie Watt, a Scotland fan.

It does remain an option for people who may not be able to afford the lofty prices to get to a game.

"They cost a pretty penny. The tickets were well up in the heavens, but I want to make it as amazing as possible, so we got another couple of tickets in the front row," says Del Heaney who flew to Boston with his son Harvey to see Scotland play.

The fan festival will carry on into the night, with USA taking on Paraguay at 9 p.m. It will end at 10:30 p.m. and open again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.