Brockton issues curfew for next Cape Verde game after violent World Cup celebrations

Brockton is tightening security for the next Cape Verde World Cup game after violent celebrations in the Massachusetts city during the opening games of the tournament.

Four people were shot in Brockton Friday night after a World Cup watch party ended. On June 15, while fans celebrated a scoreless draw by Cape Verde, also known as Cabo Verde, nine people were arrested after bottles were thrown at officers and fans set off fireworks.

Brockton has the largest Cape Verdean population in the United States, and after the small nation's huge showing in the World Cup – advancing to the knockout stage – the Cape Verdeans have taken to the streets to celebrate.

"Everything we do, everything we are thinking, it's all focused on this World Cup. It's our first time, so we gotta take advantage of it," Admir Vaz of Brockton said.

Now, Brockton has instituted a city-wide 10 p.m. curfew for Friday's match against Argentina. Last call for alcoholic drinks will be no later than 9:30 p.m.

"While celebrating this historical achievement, some elements in our community have taken advantage of this period to bring chaos and instability to our city. And as a proud Cape Verdean, it saddens me to take these steps," Mayor Moises Rodrigues said.

Some Cape Verdeans that spoke to WBZ-TV said they have mixed feelings about the decision.

"It is a good thing in the way that the terrible things have happened after the first two games will be avoided, but in another way it's going to take away one of the things that is part of our culture. We like to celebrate, we are a party people," Vaz said.

But regardless of the curfew, this community still plans on getting together and rallying behind their homeland.

"What we are going to do is find different ways to celebrate, we'll probably do it indoors to avoid those little problems and stay away from consequences," Vaz said.

The mayor said that the 10 p.m. curfew won't apply to police, firefighters and other first responders.