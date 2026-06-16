Cape Verde World Cup celebrations in Brockton lead to arrests after bottles thrown at officers, police say

Crowds in Brockton, Massachusetts took to the street to celebrate the stunning scoreless draw by Cape Verde, also known as Cabo Verde, against heavy favorite Spain in the World Cup Monday night, resulting in several arrests.

Video showed a large police presence as officers tried to clear the roads. Brockton police said that "while many residents celebrated responsibly ... some gatherings blocked roadways, creating traffic and public safety concerns in several areas of the city."

"In a few instances, individuals became disorderly, including throwing bottles at officers and setting off fireworks," Brockton police said in a statement Tuesday. "Police worked throughout the evening to keep roads open, maintain access for emergency vehicles, and preserve public safety."

Brockton police made nine arrests, most for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The department said Massachusetts State Police also made "several arrests" while helping with crowd management and traffic enforcement.

Cape Verde is a tiny island country of about half a million people off the coast of West Africa, and this is the first time it's played in the World Cup. The Greater Boston area is home to the largest Cape Verdean population in the United States.

"We appreciate the many residents who celebrated safely and cooperated with officers," Brockton police said.

Cape Verde's next match is against Uruguay on June 21.

Brockton is hosting a watch party at Campanelli Stadium for fans to cheer on Cape Verde when they take on Saudi Arabia on June 26. Tickets will be required for the 8 p.m. broadcast.