4 people shot after World Cup watch party ends in Brockton

Four people were shot after a World Cup watch party ended in Brockton on Friday night.

Brockton Police said it happened just before midnight after a watch party at Capnaelli Stadium for the Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia match. Cape Verde secured a tie against Saudi Arabia, allowing them to advance to the Round of 32. Hundreds of people exited the stadium and gathered near Main Street and Park Street.

Officers arrived to find four people who had been shot. They were taken for treatment, but there is no update on their condition or the severity of the injuries they received.

One person from Weymouth has been arrested, according to Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues. Their name has not been released. Brockton Police said that there was a large police presence, including Massachusetts State Police, in the area during the shooting.

The Mayor said that the shooting does not "reflect Brockton's Cape Verdean community" and they do not want the shooting to "overshadow the overwhelming spirit of unity, pride, and celebration." He explained that the event itself had no problems.

"The City of Brockton will not tolerate criminals coming into our community and taking advantage of a joyous occasion to commit acts of violence," Mayor Rodrigues said in a statement. " 99.9% percent of people celebrated peacefully."

Brockton Police are investigating. No more information is available.

Brockton, Massachusetts is around 30 miles from Boston.