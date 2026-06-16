World Cup commute will be busy from Boston to Foxboro for Norway Iraq match today: "Don't expect the same kind of traffic"

Norway and Iraq will face each other in a World Cup match at Boston Stadium in Foxboro, Tuesday evening. The 6 p.m. game will be the first during the weekday rush hour commute and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers to be prepared.

The state is closing some of the busiest streets near South Station in Boston to handle the crowds.

Summer Street from Dorchester Avenue to Purchase Street will be closed until 5:30 p.m., along with a part of Essex Street. Atlantic Avenue, which runs parallel to South Station, will have parking restrictions. The off ramp to Interstate 93 south at exit 16A will also be closed.

Those riding the train should check their departure times. The MBTA said commuter rail lines in and out of South Station are running on an adjusted match day schedule. Some riders will have to take shuttle buses.

The state is also warning people who live along Route 1 near the stadium in Foxboro to expect delays starting in the early afternoon.

Travel went well during the first match between Scotland and Haiti on Saturday night, but this will be different.

"Don't expect the same kind of traffic, the same kind of train travel. This is going to be a different game. It's during a weekday. There's a lot more people out and about, just in general, but it's also earlier in the day too so you're going to have some of that normal mid-day, late day travel impacts that you normally see, combined with World Cup traffic," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

If you're going to the game, Gulliver recommends taking the MBTA's special event train to the stadium. Tickets are still available.

"If you're not going to the game today, just really try to avoid the area as much as possible," Gulliver said.

Go to Mass 511 for the latest traffic information.