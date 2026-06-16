Norway soccer fans soak in Boston's World Cup festivities

Football fever was in full swing Tuesday in Boston – though not the football that local sports fans are used to.

If you have a social media account and live in Massachusetts, there's a good chance the Scots have taken over your feed – or perhaps, even your neighborhood.

The party crew has had many viral moments in their short tenure in Massachusetts for the World Cup, including buying some Boston bars out of Scottish beer.

On Tuesday, there was a new group of fans making the rounds in Boston as Norway and Iraq were playing in Foxboro.

"Do you have any Norwegian beer? We can drink it out as well," Enok Leland of Norway said.

Leland is visiting Boston with three of his closest friends, who all had tickets to the Norway-Iraq game at Boston Stadium in Foxboro on Tuesday.

"It's the first time Norway has qualified in 28 years. So really big. And also, it became bit cheaper than we expected," Leland said.

All in, the trip cost him about $2,500 – including match tickets.

The Norwegians told WBZ-TV they're impressed by Boston's hospitality, just as a man from the city bought them all a round of Boston Lager.

"The beer tastes good. Good atmosphere. People are really nice," Leland said.

The soccer fans' plan for their trip? Drink, watch soccer, sleep, repeat. The Norwegians may be ready for a party, but the Scots aren't ready to let them take the crown.

"Never," said Scotland's Ryan Anferson. "The famous phrase from the words of everyone is – Scotland fans. 'No Scotland, no party… No Scotland, no party!' Boston will remember that."