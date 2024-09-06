Worcester man accused of murdering 2 women denied bail

WORCESTER - The man who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter to death in Worcester two weeks ago will be held without bail, a judge has decided.

Family of victims in court

On Friday, the family of 58-year old Ana Maria Martinez and her mother, 76-year-old Sergia Acosta, buried their loved ones and then headed to the courtroom for the arraignment of 59-year-old William Rodriguez, who is charged with the murders.

On August 24, Martinez and Acosta were found stabbed to death inside the Worcester apartment they shared.

"We're trying to remain calm because it is a lot of mixed emotions with so many of us, so many different people. But we're just hoping for justice to be served," said Cathi Rodrigues, Acosta's granddaughter and the niece of Martinez.

Family members say Rodriguez met Martinez at a local church and they were in a dating relationship, which began to fray when she learned Rodriguez had served 15 years for a reduced charge of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Carmen, back in 2004.

"I think that's what happened - they confronted him about it. My aunt didn't want anything else to do with him, and, I think, that's what drove him to madness," said relative Genesis Berrios.

Ana Maria Martinez and her mother, Sergia Acosta, were found stabbed to death inside the Worcester apartment they shared. Genesis Berrios

Evidence found in Rodriguez's apartment

According to court documents, a letter, written in Spanish, was found in Rodriguez's apartment. "Women who make mistakes will receive what is coming," it read.

"My heart fell, fell completely when I saw that man (Rodriguez) walk out that door. He looks completely evil to me, an evil person who would do it again if not behind bars," Berrios said of seeing Rodriguez in court.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was the last person seen leaving the women's apartment and that he allegedly fled to New York City, where he was arrested five days later.

"It's just a sad case all around. He hasn't told me much, and I haven't asked him much," said defense attorney Tom Vukmirovits.

As he was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Rodriguez glanced at dozens of family members who filled the courtroom.

"I hope every single day you are behind those bars, you remember my aunt's face and my grandma's face and everyone who was here today with us," said Berrios.

It's not clear why the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter in the case of his wife. Rodriguez was released from prison in 2019. He is due back in court October 10.