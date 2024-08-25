"Person of interest" sought in Worcester double homicide

Worcester Police search for "person of interest" after two women are stabbed

WORCESTER - Worcester police are searching for a man they say may have been involved in a double homicide.

William Rodriguez of Worcester. Worcester Police Department

Police found two women stabbed to death at an apartment on Main Street on Saturday afternoon and say that 59-year-old William Rodriguez is a person of interest in the case. He is described as a Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6'2" and weighs 180 pounds.

Two women were stabbed to death in this Main Street apartment building in Worcester. CBS Boston

Police say Rodriquez may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department.