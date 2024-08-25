"Person of interest" sought in Worcester double homicide
WORCESTER - Worcester police are searching for a man they say may have been involved in a double homicide.
Police found two women stabbed to death at an apartment on Main Street on Saturday afternoon and say that 59-year-old William Rodriguez is a person of interest in the case. He is described as a Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6'2" and weighs 180 pounds.
Police say Rodriquez may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department.