1 dead, 4 seriously hurt when stolen SUV crashes in Worcester

WORCESTER – Police said one person was killed and four others were seriously hurt when a stolen SUV crashed late Saturday night in Worcester.

Worcester Police officers saw a white SUV being driven north on Main Street at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but said he stopped when the driver did not pull over and began operating more erratically.

About 20 minutes later, a serious crash was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Chandler Street. Responding officers described the scene as "chaotic," with three vehicles involved and multiple people injured on the ground.

Investigation indicates that a Honda Accord and Chevy Impala were stopped at a red light on Chandler Street, and when they light turned green the drivers continued east on the road.

Police said the stolen white SUV was being driven without headlights on and went through a red light on Main Street, slamming into the other two cars and pushing them into a light pole.

There were five people, all 18 years old or younger, inside the stolen SUV. Three were ejected during the crash.

A woman in the front passenger's seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people who were in the SUV were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No one in the Honda or Chevy were seriously hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Worcester Police.