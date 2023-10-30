Worcester State University shooting victim identified as Randy Armando Melendez Jr.

WORCESTER - The young man killed in the shooting at Worcester State University over the weekend was identified Monday as 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr. of Southbridge.

A 21-year-old man was also hurt in the incident early Saturday morning at a parking lot on campus. It forced students to shelter in place for hours afterwards.

Randy Armando Melendez Jr. Family photo

Police are looking for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and weapons charges. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. said Rodriguez is "armed and dangerous." His last known address is in Lawrence.

Kevin Rodriguez Worcester County District Attorney

A second person charged in the case, 18-year-old Richard Nieves, was arrested Monday on a single gun charge in connection to the shooting.

None of the people involved are Worcester State students, according to the district attorney's office.

Police cruisers have been parked at each entrance to the campus, which was closed again Monday. Junior Mariam Mahamad drove in for classes, not realizing they had been cancelled for the day.

"I went to class and it's shut down," she told WBZ-TV.

Across the street, parents continued dropping their kids off at a magnet school, but some were worried.

"It was very scary that it happened in a school facility, although it's a university and there's an elementary school right next to it. Although it happened in the nighttime, we just don't want that type of violence around," said parent Jessenia Cruz.

"I believe this school should have cancelled classes as well," parent Gilmarie Vongphakdy told WBZ.

"I think I had comfort in the fact knowing the individuals were not students from here," she said. "It's kind of that cliché, you never believe that it can happen here."

Melendez was killed just a few days after his 19th birthday, according to an online fundraiser for his family.

Police said if you see Kevin Rodriguez, call 911 immediately.