Massachusetts State Police investigating double shooting at Worcester State University

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Worcester State University students ordered to shelter-in-place
Worcester State University students ordered to shelter-in-place 00:44

WORCSTER - Worcester State University is asking students to shelter in place after a double shooting near a campus parking garage.

State Police are investigating an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Worcester State University. CBS Boston

Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of a fight and was not an active shooter situation. 

"Neither the victims or the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University," the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Students are asked to stay in the residence halls until Massachusetts State Police have finished their investigation. The school has also canceled all weekend activities, including homecoming and family weekend. The university website says it is offering counseling to students who need it.

The two victims were taken to UMass Medical Center. Details about their condition have no been released.

Police are asking anyone with photos or video of the Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall to contact them. 

First published on October 28, 2023 / 8:26 AM

