Massachusetts State Police investigating double shooting at Worcester State University

WORCSTER - Worcester State University is asking students to shelter in place after a double shooting near a campus parking garage.

State Police are investigating an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Worcester State University. CBS Boston

Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of a fight and was not an active shooter situation.

"Neither the victims or the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University," the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Students are asked to stay in the residence halls until Massachusetts State Police have finished their investigation. The school has also canceled all weekend activities, including homecoming and family weekend. The university website says it is offering counseling to students who need it.

WSU Alert 10/28/2023 7:30am: WSU will be closed Saturday, October 28th due to and ongoing incident. ALL University events, on and off campus, are cancelled. — Worcester State (@WorcesterState) October 28, 2023

The two victims were taken to UMass Medical Center. Details about their condition have no been released.

Police are asking anyone with photos or video of the Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall to contact them.