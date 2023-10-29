Kevin Rodriguez wanted in connection with fatal shooting at Worcester State University in Massachusetts

WORCESTER - The Worcester County District Attorney has identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the campus of Worcester State University.

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who last lived in Lawrence. He's wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. The DA said he's considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at around 2:30 a.m. when police said a fight broke out near a parking garage on campus. Students were ordered to shelter in place after the shooting.

The 18-year-old is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at Worcester State University. Worcester County District Attorney

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in the shooting. The victims' identities haven't been released. At a press conference on Saturday, the DA said it doesn't appear to be a random shooting.

Police said the victims and suspects are not students at Worcester State.

As a result of the shootings, Worcester State has canceled all weekend activities, including homecoming and family weekend. Counseling is also being offered to any students who need it.