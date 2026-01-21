Worcester faces snow removal staffing challenges ahead of weekend storm

Snow removal in Worcester, Massachusetts has been a point of contention on and off for years. Ahead of a potential massive winter storm this weekend, the city admitted that it faces challenges in hiring and retaining enough people to do the work.

Worcester pumps about $6 million a year into snow removal. This includes salaries, equipment, and supplies. By his own admission, City Manager Eric Batista said that the budget isn't the problem. It's staffing.

"Staffing is the number one issue when it comes to operations," Batista said at a city council meeting earlier this week. "Not just in the city but across the state."

Residents lined up to speak to their city councilors about the perceived delays in snow removal. "This is an ongoing issue I've had with the city for 21 years," resident Robert Hardin said at the meeting. "If I am paying property taxes, I should not be coming here again to ask to have my street cleared."

The city council ordered a review of the Department of Public Works' performance during last weekend's storm. They are looking for insight into pretreatment practices, start times for plows, and the number of operators and pieces of equipment that were in rotation.

Jonathan Esteves has been in the front seat of a snowplow since he was a kid and making the rounds with his father. Esteves opened his own landscaping and snow removal business five years ago and has been booked solid.

"I think the older generation is retiring or finished going out in the middle of the night all the time," Esteves said. "So, we have seen a lot more contracts open up for new business."

Worcester continues to try to incentivize plow drivers to sign on for work in the city. Current rates for the job range from $115-$185 an hour with the potential for bonuses at the end of the season.