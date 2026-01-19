Major winter storm vs. Arctic cold: Atmospheric battle to have big impact on Boston weather forecast.

A monster winter storm that's predicted to move across the U.S. is set to clash with Arctic cold air, and there are major implications for the weather forecast in Boston this weekend.

We have entered the heart of Winter 2025-2026. When we look back on this entire season, this stretch that we are in now could be the highlight (or low light depending upon you perspective), and most memorable.

Boston saw its biggest snowstorm of the season Sunday night, and there is a lot to talk about in the seven-day forecast

Freezing cold weather in Boston

Temperatures are going to drop like a rock Monday night. By early Tuesday morning, air temperatures will be mainly in the teens across southern New England.

Add in a very gusty wind, and feels-like readings will hover in the single digits from late tonight through most of the day on Tuesday.

The thermometer will bottom out Tuesday night. Air temperatures will largely be in the single digits when you wake up Wednesday morning.

From there, a brief recovery. Thursday will actually feel rather nice as highs climb to near 40 in the afternoon.

Major storm forming in deep South

Later this week, there will be a major weather story emerging as a powerful storm system will be forming in the deep South.

This will likely be the most impactful storm in the United States to date this winter. Dozens of states will be either buried in snow or encased in ice.

Current model projections indicate a high risk for more than a foot of snow to blanket an area nearly 1,000 miles long from parts of Arkansas through the Tennessee Valley and finally into Virginia and Maryland.

There are no New England states on the list to get a foot of snow ... for now.

Atmospheric battle

There will be an atmospheric battle going on this weekend. A major surge of Arctic air (even colder than Tuesday) will be rotating down from Canada Friday and Saturday.

At the same time, that southern storm system will be trying to push northward into the Mid-Atlantic states.

If the Arctic air wins out, New England will stay dry but we will have to endure the coldest air of the season and perhaps, the coldest in a few years.

If the storm is able to come farther north, it won't be as cold but we would be looking at a major winter storm.

As of this writing, the odds are heavily in favor of the cold winning out and the storm narrowly missing to our south. Either way, we are in for a highly impactful winter weekend.