Man shot by federal officer during joint operation with State Police in Worcester

A man was shot by a federal officer in Worcester, Massachusetts Friday morning during a joint police operation.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Strathmore Road. The Worcester County District Attorney said it was a joint State Police and federal operation where officers were issuing a warrant to a suspect, identified as 23-year-old Chris Betances. The DA said Betances tried to flee in a car and drove towards the officers. It's then that a federal agent fired at Betances.

"Loud noise, somebody yelling 'Hey hey hey! I will [expletive] shoot you!' and then I heard bang bang bang bang," said neighbor Gary Jee. "Obviously, I was shaken and I wasn't jumping out the door or out the window to see what happened."

For minutes after the shots rang out, neighbors said they saw police from several agencies running and administering aid to Betances. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Seeing that online it was definitely surprising," said neighbor Dylan Schofield. "Seeing cops swarm your house kind of takes you back, you're kind of shocked to see something like that."

For several hours, police combed the area and placed evidence markers near a gray SUV that was parked diagonally in the street. It was eventually towed away and the back window appeared to be shattered.

Police focused much of their questioning on a nearby home. The residents didn't want to talk with reporters and neighbors said they don't know them very well.

"I know them to say hi to them go by," said Jee. "I always have been very cordial, very friendly at least ever since they moved here."