Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant

WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. 

"This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram

According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. 

B.T. Smokehouse said this man stole the tip jar from the counter on Sunday night.  B.T. Smokehouse

Police said the man is wanted for questioning. 

