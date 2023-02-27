Worcester Police begin wearing body cameras

WORCESTER — Worcester police will begin wearing body cameras starting Monday.

The program is five years in the making. The department launched a pilot program for the cameras in 2019 where 20 volunteer officers field-tested the cameras.

Now, around 300 Worcester Police officers will be required to wear the cameras while on duty.

Officers have been trained on how to use the cameras and how to use an online program to link incidents being reported by officers with their video.

The department says the goal of the program is to increase safety, accountability, and transparency within the community. City officials said there is an emphasis on strengthening public trust with the department.