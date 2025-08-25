Worcester students head back to school as summer ends in many Massachusetts districts

Worcester schools rolls out red carpet as kids return to school for the year

Summer is over for students in Worcester. They're among the first in Massachusetts to head back to school this week.

At Heard Street Discovery Academy, they literally rolled out a red carpet for the 250 students there. Kids said they're looking forward to science classes and being back with their friends.

"I feel happy right now, but I was a little scared before," said second grader Aria.

Leah Chase, a mother of two, dropped her kids off at the school their father had once attended.

"The teachers always tell me at recess and in the hallway, they have like a little secret handshake, and they give each other hugs," Chase said.

New Worcester superintendent

Monday was also Brian Allen's first day as Worcester superintendent. He went to school in the city.

"I know all the buildings. I know all the principals. I know the community," he told reporters Monday. Allen said safety, security and transportation have all been upgraded. There are also 20 new electric school buses.

"It's all about atmosphere too, making sure kids are psychologically safe too," said Worcester Mayor Joe Petty. He said there was a drop in attendance in the district last spring when immigration raids were launched. Petty said many of those students will be back in school this fall.

"We have a lot of immigrants here in the city of Worcester, a lot of students that come from other countries and they're nervous. Their parents are nervous," Petty said.

Kindergarten and pre-K students in Worcester have a few extra days of summer vacation. They start school on Thursday.

Back-to-school dates for Massachusetts

More students will head back to school in the next two weeks across Massachusetts. Here's when some of them will start.

August 26

Haverhill

Lowell

Peabody

Revere

Waltham



August 27

Chelsea

Fall River

Framingham

Lexington (K-9)

Malden

Methuen

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

August 28

Taunton

September 2

Arlington

Attleboro

Bridgewater-Raynham

Brookline

Cambridge

Newton

September 3

Brockton

Lynn

Quincy

September 4

Boston