Worcester Public Schools will not coordinate with ICE, warns about agents at bus stops

WORCESTER - There have been no reported cases of students being detained at bus stops, but just this week, the Trump administration signaled it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals.

In the wake of that announcement, Worcester Public Schools sent a letter to families reminding them of the district's policies and procedures should any federal immigration agencies, like ICE, arrive at schools or places students are under the district's custody such as bus stops.

Superintendent Rachel Monarrez said WPS will not coordinate with ICE and will not allow agents into facilities without a warrant signed by a federal judge.

"It's sad, disappointing, scary for students," said one teacher in Worcester. "We are here to keep out children safe and the fact that we can't control that, it's something out of our control."

"The same way you are expected as a parent to protect your children, I feel like we should be protecting ours." said another teacher.

In addition to the letter to families and staff, a memo was sent to WPS bus drivers. WBZ obtained a copy:

"A recent notification has gone out regarding ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) agents potentially being at bus stops. If you are aware of any agents being at a stop, DO NOT let any student off the bus and contact the transportation office immediately."

"I saw comments of people saying their kids are scared for their friends and stuff like that and that hurts," said one teacher. "That hurts that there are some kids out there who are now nervous which is awful."

Gov. Healey on immigration crackdown

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Maura Healey spoke on what the state would and would not do to help in the federal immigration crackdown.

Healey said Massachusetts officials are willing and ready to help "when it comes to investigating, prosecuting, and holding accountable those who commit crimes in Massachusetts."

However, that doesn't apply to undocumented immigrants who are not accused of any crimes.