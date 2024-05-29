Watch CBS News
Worcester house fire kills 2 people, injures 2 firefighters

WORCESTER – Two people died and two firefighters were hurt late Tuesday night when flames ripped through a multi-family home in Worcester.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hancock Street.

People trapped on first floor

Firefighters received reports that there were people trapped inside the first floor of the home.

By the time the first firefighters arrived at the house, they said conditions were "deteriorating." Crews started knocking down the flames and searching the building.

Two people were found on the first floor and carried outside. They were rushed by ambulance to an area hospital but later died.

Firefighters hurt

Two firefighters were treated at the hospital, but the Worcester Fire Department did not release details about the extent of their injuries.

Four adults and three children who live at the home escaped injury.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional details are currently available.

