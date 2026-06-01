Sisters give birth at Worcester hospital on the same day, "Everyone was shocked"

It was great news for two Massachusetts sisters when they discovered they were both pregnant a week apart, but nine months later things got even more exciting when they delivered their babies on the same day.

Dalina Hanna, 28, went into UMass Memorial Medical Center early Friday morning to be induced. Then on Saturday just after 12:30 a.m., she welcomed a baby girl named Maria Magdalena El-Houssan. Her sister, 33-year-old Jouliana Fazah, went to meet her new niece, but as she was leaving, her water broke in the car.

"Everyone was shocked," Fazah said.

It was two days before her due date, and her husband quickly turned the car around. They welcomed their son, Jack Fazah, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"They could not believe that this happened the way that it did," Fazah said in a statement.

Hanna (left) and Fazah (right) with their babies. UMass Memorial health

Nurses at the hospital placed the sisters in neighboring rooms on the mother-baby floor to make the moment "even more special" and to help their families visiting.

"Our parents were going between the rooms," Hanna said. "They didn't know which baby to pick up first."

The sisters have always been close, and they explained that they are thrilled that Jack and Maria have built in best friends. They added that they can't wait to have joint birthday celebrations and are going to treat it as a "holiday weekend."

"They're going to grow up together… they might love each other, they might hate each other," Dalina explained.

"Dalina jokingly adds that her daughter is still older and deserves respect from Jack," UMass Memorial said in a statement.