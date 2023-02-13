3 men charged in Worcester shooting that killed 28-year-old man

WORCESTER - Three men were charged with murder in the October shooting of a 28-year-old man that put nearby schools in lockdown.

Worcester Police responded to reports of a gunshot on Oct. 24. They found Andrew Barley shot in his Burncoat Street home. Barley was transported to the hospital , where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Kelvin Verde, 23, abd Berny Calderon, 25, were arraigned on a charge of murder and held without bail. Calderon faces several other charges, including home invasion. Luis Cotto, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and bail was set at $5,000.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.