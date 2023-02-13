Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men charged in Worcester shooting that killed 28-year-old man

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - Three men were charged with  murder in the October shooting of a 28-year-old man that put nearby schools in lockdown.

Worcester Police responded to reports of a gunshot on Oct. 24. They found Andrew Barley shot in his Burncoat Street home. Barley was transported to the hospital , where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Kelvin Verde, 23, abd Berny Calderon, 25, were arraigned on a charge of murder and  held without bail. Calderon faces several other charges, including home invasion. Luis Cotto, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and bail was set at $5,000.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.