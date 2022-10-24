Watch CBS News
Shooting in Worcester puts nearby schools on lockdown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER -- A shooting in Worcester put nearby schools on lockdown Monday. Police confirmed that one person was shot at a home on Burncoat Street.

The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital. There's no word word yet on a condition. 

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. 

The lockdown at Quinsigamond Community College has since lifted but day classes were canceled. The college will be open for services only. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:22 AM

