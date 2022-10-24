Shooting in Worcester puts nearby schools on lockdown
WORCESTER -- A shooting in Worcester put nearby schools on lockdown Monday. Police confirmed that one person was shot at a home on Burncoat Street.
The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital. There's no word word yet on a condition.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The lockdown at Quinsigamond Community College has since lifted but day classes were canceled. The college will be open for services only.
