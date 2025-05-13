Worcester City Hall will close ahead of planned ICE protest due to public safety concerns

Worcester City Hall is closing to the public early today ahead of a planned protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The ICE protest is expected to draw hundreds at the same time as a City Council meeting inside.

The city of Worcester said City Hall will close to the public at 5 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution" because of "public safety concerns."

Protest organizers say they are rallying against "brutal arrests" by ICE and Worcester police.

Worcester ICE arrest

Last Thursday, Worcester police said an "unruly" crowd tried to stop ICE agents from detaining a woman. Video showed about 25 people surrounding a car on Eureka Street with the woman inside.

According to police, federal agents had arrested the woman and were attempting to leave the scene when the crowd tried to stop them.

"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving," Worcester police said in a statement.

Police said a girl holding a baby, who stood in front of the car, was arrested on four charges including child endangerment. She is believed to be the daughter of the woman who was detained. Police also arrested 38-year-old Ashley Spring for allegedly pushing officers and throwing an unknown liquid on them.

Mayor Joseph Petty said he was not notified about the ICE activity in advance.

"The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city," he said in a statement.

A budget hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, followed by a City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public can participate remotely via Zoom.