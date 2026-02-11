Former Worcester City Councilor found guilty of assaulting police officer during ICE operation

Former Worcester City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has been found guilty of assault and battery on a police officer during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in the city last May.

Prosecutors said Haxhiaj shoved a uniformed Worcester police officer during the incident on Eureka Street.

Haxhiaj was recorded on police body camera video when crowds began swarming federal agents, trying to stop them from taking a woman into custody. Worcester police were called in for crowd control.

Haxhiaj was convicted of the misdemeanor charge following a one-and-a-half day trial and two and a half hours of jury deliberations in Worcester District Court. Due to a conflict of interest, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.

"Peaceful political protest is a protected and cherished constitutional right, while physical assault on law enforcement officers is not," said First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne. "Today's verdict reinforces that distinction."

The judge sentenced her to six months of probation and 40 hours of community service. She was found not guilty of interfering with a police officer.

In a statement Wednesday, Haxhiaj said the federal agents "separated a family and inflicted irreparable harm."

"I have dedicated my life to building community and defending people's rights," Haxhiaj said in the statement. "We must demand accountability when the Police Union officials abuse their power."

Haxhiaj lost her bid for re-election to the Worcester City Council in November.

Another woman was arrested during the incident on Eureka Street for allegedly pushing officers and throwing an unknown liquid on them. She resolved her case prior to trial by agreeing to be placed on pretrial probation.